Crash between motorcycle and car closes off part of Route 38 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle caused police to close off part of Route 38 in Tewksbury Saturday morning, officials say.

Police reporting to a motorcycle colliding with a car around 9:40 a.m. near Oakdale Plaza on Main Street had to close off the area for several hours to investigate.

Authorities say the road has since been opened.

No injuries have been reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)