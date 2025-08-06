BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured in a crash between a motorcycle and Jeep on Roxbury Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the crash took place just after 1 p.m. near Humboldt and Seaver Streets.

The person on the bike was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“When the ambulance got there, he was there for awhile before the ambulance actually took him,” Sharon Phillips said, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

The Jeep suffered damage to its back left side. People who live in the area say they’ve never seen an accident like this before, despite people driving fast on the street often.

“There’s an issue with speeding,” Phillips said. “Every corner you go there’s speeding. You can’t even drive without them trying to run you off the road.”

