ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash between a school bus and car on I-93 North in Andover caused traffic slowdowns in the area Wednesday.

Just before 3 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just north of Route 133 involving a Jeep and a school bus transporting children, according to the Massachusetts State Police. No one inside the bus reported any injuries.

The Jeep rolled over in the crash and the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While emergency crews were responding to the scene, a black Toyota struck a fire truck and fled the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Andover Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)