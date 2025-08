BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured in a crash between a scooter and SUV on Roxbury Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the crash took place just after 1 p.m. near Humboldt and Seaver Streets.

The person on the bike was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details on the incident are limited at this time.

