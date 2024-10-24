WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle crash brought down power lines on Route 20 in Weston, shutting down the road in both directions Thursday, officials said.

Just after noon, MassDOT said in an X post that the poles were down on both sides of the highway between Highland Street and Love Lane.

As of 12:45 p.m., the highway was closed in both directions near the crash scene, MassDOT said. Detours were in place.

SKY7-HD spotted crews working to fix the wires.

No additional information was immediately available.

