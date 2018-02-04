MILTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Police responded to a report of a property damage crash Saturday night in Milton.

The incident, which involved three drivers and one parked car, occurred on Adams Street near Randolph Avenue.

Authorities say the impact of the collision caused one car to crash through the front wall of a building on Adams Street. No one was injured.

The town’s building inspector deemed the building safe. The owner of the property had a private company board up the building.

Police say an adult male was cited for negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.

