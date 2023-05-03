WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash caused serious injuries on Route 30 northbound in Weston Wednesday morning, according to MassDOT.

The incident took place just before 11:30 a.m. near I-95 northbound.

The right lane remained closed as of 12 p.m.

Crash with serious injuries in #Weston on RT-30 NB at I-95 NB. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 3, 2023

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story;

