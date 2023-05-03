WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash caused serious injuries on Route 30 northbound in Weston Wednesday morning, according to MassDOT.
The incident took place just before 11:30 a.m. near I-95 northbound.
The right lane remained closed as of 12 p.m.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)