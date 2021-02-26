BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash led to traffic delays on Interstate 93 northbound at the exit to the Mass. Pike in Roxbury Friday morning.

Emergency crews blocked off two lanes after a pickup truck appeared to have hit the median.

A tow truck could be seen removing the pickup truck.

Residual delays reached up to 54 minutes.

No additional information has been released.

Crash on the XWAY NB at 90. Two lanes are blocked. Drive time: 45 mins. @7News pic.twitter.com/jpllA1I0Ie — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) February 26, 2021

