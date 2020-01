WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-car crash left two people injured Thursday night.

Westborough police tweeted photos from the scene that show a mangled white SUV on the westbound side of Route 9.

Motorists in the area should expect delays.

The injuries are minor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Expect delays Rt 9 W/B at Otis for a serious 2 car motor vehicle accident. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/x2RqxsMifK — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) January 24, 2020

