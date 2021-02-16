Crash causing heavy traffic delays on Route 128 in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A motor vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic delays on Route 128 in Woburn on Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 37 near Interstate 93, according to state police.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Many parts of the state reported slick road conditions during the morning commute as a storm packing ice and rain moved through.

Hundreds of pieces of Massachusetts Department of Transportation equipment have been deployed to treat the highways.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers on scene Rt 95 NB Woburn at X37 (Rt93) for crash. Causing heavy delays to NB traffic. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2021

