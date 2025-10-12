BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy rain is starting to come down on the Cape and driving conditions are deteriorating as a nasty nor’easter blows into the region, bringing high winds and driving rain into the night.

The Cape is expected to feel the biggest impact from the storm, the worst of which is expected to arrive Sunday night.

A crash involving several vehicles closed the Bourne Bridge in both directions for hours Sunday. One person was taken to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

State police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, though they are urging motorists who don’t have to be on the road to stay home and those who do to be careful as the storm moves through.

The bridge has since reopened to traffic.

