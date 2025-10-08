BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three cars were involved in a serious crash in Bourne Wednesday afternoon, sending one man to the hospital, according to officials.

Police say one of those cars caught fire.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man from Carver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said one lane in each direction on the Scenic Highway will be closed while crews make repairs; drivers should expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.

