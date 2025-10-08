BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving three vehicles in Bourne Wednesday afternoon.

The Bourne police department said Scenic Highway is closed in both directions East of Ernest Valarie Road and drivers should expect delays.

Details on the crash at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)