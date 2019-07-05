Crash damage prompts closure of bridge over Merrimack River

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A bridge over the Merrimack River has been closed after it was damaged in a crash, officials said.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard shared photos on Twitter Friday of the damage done to the Rocks Village Bridge.

The bridge, located at the West Newbury/Haverhill town line, has been closed to traffic.

Advisory @MassDOT says crash damaged bridge carrying East Main Street over Merrimack River (Rocks Village Bridge) at West Newbury/Haverhill town line. Bridge’s full closure is in place. pic.twitter.com/RTOkkzfV5t — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 5, 2019

