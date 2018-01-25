Crash ends with cash scattered across highway

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WHDH) — Here’s something you don’t see every day: a highway covered in cash!Illinois State Troopers closed I-74 for about an hour so they could scoop up spilled money from the roadway, after a car carrying video gambling machines lost control and crashed.

The driver hit a guard rail before spinning into another car, while a third vehicle attempting to avoid the crash drove into a ditch.

The accident sent $20s, $5s and $1s from the machine flying across the highway.

Police said all of the drivers involved in the crash are expected to be OK.