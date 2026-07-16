ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Andover shut down part of 495 North on Wednesday night.

State police said several people were hurt.

One car was left burned and badly damaged along the treeline on the side of the highway. A second car was towed away from the scene, and a third vehicle also appeared to have sustained damage.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Part of the highway was blocked off while state police were on scene.

The road has since reopened.

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