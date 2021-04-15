BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities shut down part of a road following a crash in Belmont Thursday morning.

A significantly damaged vehicle could be seen on its side in the area of Pleasant Street and Concord Avenue.

That part of the roadway has been closed as police investigate.

No additional information has been released.

Pleasant st at Concord Ave temporarily closed due to MV crash pic.twitter.com/6CHD7gmiQc — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) April 15, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)