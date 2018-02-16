Crash in Boston sends 7 children to the hospital, all aged 2 to 4

BOSTON (AP) — A school transport van trying to avoid hitting another car has crashed in Massachusetts, sending several children to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near Hyde Park in Boston. Video surveillance shows an SUV crossed the median and forced the school van onto the sidewalk, which caused it to roll over.

The SUV drove off after the crash.

All seven children in the van have been hospitalized with minor injuries. The van was transporting children ranging in age from 2 to 4 from a local day care.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

