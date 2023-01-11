BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston and Everett are redirecting traffic after an accident on Alford Street in Charlestown closed the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

The Boston Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. that the crash involved life-threatening injuries and was expected to cause delays in the area of both Alford Street/Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue.

On Twitter, Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie said the crash, that occurred “on Alford Street in Boston coming into Everett,” led to a closure that is expected to last an estimated two hours.

Be advised there is a serious car crash on Alford Street in Boston coming into Everett. The road will be closed for approximately two hours. Seek alternative routes. @cityofeverettma @everettpolicema @EncoreResortBH @bostonpolice — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) January 11, 2023

In Everett, authorities said part of the roadway at Lower Broadway was temporarily closed, with southbound traffic at the Route 99/16 rotary being blocked.

Both departments recommended drivers use alternative routes.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

