BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston and Everett are redirecting traffic after an accident on Alford Street in Charlestown closed the roadway Wednesday afternoon.
The Boston Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. that the crash involved life-threatening injuries and was expected to cause delays in the area of both Alford Street/Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue.
On Twitter, Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie said the crash, that occurred “on Alford Street in Boston coming into Everett,” led to a closure that is expected to last an estimated two hours.
In Everett, authorities said part of the roadway at Lower Broadway was temporarily closed, with southbound traffic at the Route 99/16 rotary being blocked.
Both departments recommended drivers use alternative routes.
