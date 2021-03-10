Crash in East Boston results in serious injuries, power outages

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash left a car split in two in East Boston on Wednesday night resulted in serious injuries and knocked out power to thousands of residents.

Officers responding to the scene on McClellan Highway found a mangled car wrapped around a utility pole.

The crash temporarily knocked power out to more than 2,000 customers and sent at least one person to an area hosptial.

Their condition has not yet been released.

Those who live in the area say people often speed down that stretch of road.

Investigators say speeding is a factor in this crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Traffic Advisory: McClellan Highway in East Boston will be shut down in both directions until further notice due to a Motor Vehicle Accident. ALL traffic PLEASE seek an alternate route until further notice. Thank You — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 11, 2021

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

