Crash in Framingham leaves car flipped on its side with person trapped

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a rollover crash in Framingham that trapped one woman in her car.

Police responding to 70 Worcester Rd. about 1:45 p.m. say the 52-year-old driver was pulled out of the sunroof.

Both the woman and the other driver, a 72-year-old man, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

