FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a single-car crash knocked out power on a Framingham road Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Winter St. and Russel Rd. found a heavily damaged car and a splintered utility pole leaning into the road. Debris from the crash was scattered across the roadway.

Winter St. is closed between Maple St. and Salem End Rd.

The crash also took down several wires, causing a power outage in the area. Utility crews were notified, according to Framingham police.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Accident with road closures and power outage. The Police are investigating an accident on Winter St @ Russell Rd this morning. Winter St is closed between Maple and Salem End. Power is also out in the area and utility companies have been notified. pic.twitter.com/q2yPLbMKoJ — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) July 4, 2021

