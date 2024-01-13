LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Two vehicle occupants managed to avoid injury Thursday night after a crash left their car lodged in a group of trees roughly 10 feet in the air, officials said.

The Longmeadow Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the crash happened in the area of Converse Street and Redfern Drive near 7:45 p.m.

Emergency crews responded and soon removed the occupants from their car.

Longmeadow fire officials shared photos of the crash Thursday night and said the cause remained under investigation.

Longmeadow Deputy Fire Chief John Rigney later spoke to 7NEWS about the incident.

“In my 26 years of doing this, this was probably a first to see actually some vehicle stuck in between a set of trees,” he said.

Officials as of Friday said they believe the car hit an embankment, which launched it up into the trees.

