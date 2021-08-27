GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said a car crash in Gorham killed a 72-year-old bicyclist.

The crash happened on Thursday and killed Stephen Palmer, of Gorham, police said. Police said the driver in the crash was a 21-year-old man from Portland.

Police said the investigation was still ongoing on Friday and no charges had been filed. They said the crash happened in the afternoon and Palmer was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center a little less than an hour later.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)