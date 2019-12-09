BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Tunnel snarled traffic during the Monday morning commute.

Interstate 93 northbound experienced major backups due to the crash.

At 7 a.m., it was taking drivers nearly an hour and a half to travel from the Braintree Split to the tunnel.

State police tweeted that the crash scene cleared just after 7 a.m.

