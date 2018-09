OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accidents Friday night in Oxford.

The accident shut down a portion of Route 12 in both directions.

No further information was available.

Serious M/V crash Main St near Turner Rd. 1 party transported by @OxfordFireEMS @AuburnMAPolice assisting with road closure. pic.twitter.com/i7HWvUBOxK — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) September 15, 2018

