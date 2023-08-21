REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Revere on Monday after a multi-car crash left one car stuck on its side and damaged a nearby building.

The crash happened near the intersection of Broadway and Fenno Street Monday morning.

Revere police later shared photos from the scene showing at least two pickup trucks with damage in the street. A third vehicle was seen on its side on a sidewalk in the area. The front windows of a local store were smashed and there was debris scattered around the intersection.

Revere police said all lanes in the area had reopened as of around 10:15 a.m. and the accident had cleared.

