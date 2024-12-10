BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus with two students on board was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon that left another vehicle overturned in the street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Copeland and Warren streets, police said.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle flipped on its side near a Boston Public Schools bus.

Two children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a statement from Boston Public Schools. No one on the bus was hurt, the statement said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

