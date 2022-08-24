SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt.

MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox