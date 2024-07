Two people from Duxbury were killed in a car crash over the weekend in Vermont.

Sean Delaney, 19, and Elana Korey, age 20, died on scene after state police say their car caught fire when it crashed on I-89 in Middlesex.

Police believe speed played a role in the crash.

