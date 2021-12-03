BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-car crash inside the Prudential Tunnel in Boston is causing backups on the Mass. Pike.

The left lane is closed on the eastbound side of the highway.

The backup currently extends to Newton, state police said.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers on scene, 2-car crash, Mass Pike eastbound in the Pru tunnel. No injuries. Left lane closed. Back up currently extends to Newton. Expect delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 3, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)