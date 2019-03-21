Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers leaves thousands of packages on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a thousand packages spilled onto Interstate 495 in Chelmsford late Wednesday night following a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway around 10:30 p.m. found a UPS truck with heavy damage to its trailer and packages on the roadway.

A second UPS truck from a nearby facility arrived on scene to reload the spilled parcels.

Troopers also responded to a second crash around the same time between a tractor-trailer and a personal vehicle on the same stretch of highway.

Three people involved in the separate crashes were transported to Lowell General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes on the highway reopened around 2 a.m.

The causes of the crashes remain under investigation.

