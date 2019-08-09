Crash involving 2 tractor trailers snarls traffic on Rt. 290 in Worcester, 1 person hospitalized

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving two tractor trailers on Route 290 in Worcester caused major delays and sent one person to the hospital.

Crews responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway around 5 p.m. found two trucks heavily damaged.

A 25-year-old Worcester woman who was driving a white Toyota Venza was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene as police blocked the majority of the highway allowing only one car at a time to pass by.

Dirt was scattered across the roadway in an apparent attempt to soak up any fluids that may have leaked as a result of the accident.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.