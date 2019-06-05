Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers spills oil on Route 3 in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Route 3 was temporarily closed Wednesday as crews worked to clear the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

Firefighters responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway found two heavily damaged trucks and a large oil slick forming in the road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The spill was able to be contained without impacting the environment.

The Department of Environmental Protection was requested and assisted on scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

