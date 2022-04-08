WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a pair of trucks is snarling traffic on Interstate 495 in Westboro on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway at the Massachusetts Turnpike found a white truck that had lost its container and a flatbed hauling wood that had veered off the road, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Officials are warning motorists of lengthy delays in the area.

The crash is under investigation.

A-1, Ladder-1, C-1, Westborough Medic-1, Rescue-1 and the Southborough Ambulance working an accident, 495 South, south of the Mass Pike. #slowdown #moveover pic.twitter.com/9wbpn3EHxr — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) April 8, 2022

Firefighters are working a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 southbound at the Massachusetts Turnpike with injuries. Expect heavy delays. @WBZTraffic @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/LBJ3pZW8Mh — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) April 8, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)