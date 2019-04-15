Crash involving 3 motorcycles, 2 cars in Methuen leaves several seriously injured

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Methuen involving three motorcyclists and two cars that left several people seriously injured.

Troopers responding to a reported crash with multiple serious injuries on Route 213 westbound about 7 p.m. Sunday determined that a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup that resulted in the second and third motorcycles hitting the vehicles, according to state police.

One of the motorcycle operators was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries

The other two motorcycle riders, along with a passenger, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The passenger was later air-lifted to Lahey Medical Center due to the severity of their injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services.

