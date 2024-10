LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two trucks rolled over after a crash on Route 128 northbound at Exit 61.

The crash involved a bread truck, and a large amount of debris could be seen in the road.

Traffic was blocked off for hours on the right lane, causing large traffic backups.

The highway fully reopened by 2 p.m.

