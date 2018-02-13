BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A serious crash in Brockton sent a dump truck and car off of Route 24 southbound.

Officials said that firefighters had to pull a woman from the sedan following the crash, while the driver of the dump truck managed to crawl out.

Firefighters had to pull woman from sedan. Other driver managed to crawl out of the dump truck. Both taken to the hospital. #7news pic.twitter.com/lsysMvRB7W — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) February 13, 2018

Officials transported the two drivers from the scene. It is unclear how they are doing at this time.

Multiple officials are on scene, including Massachusetts State Police and the Brockton Fire Department.

Here's the problem. Bad crash that sent a truck and car off route 24. #Brockton Fire dept and tow trucks here. Unclear how drivers are doing. #7news pic.twitter.com/iEtEKzNkHa — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) February 13, 2018

Tow trucks also responded.

This is causing major traffic delays on Route 24 southbound at Route 27.

7News is on the scene and following these breaking details closely.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)