CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a garbage truck on I-495 in Chelmsford is causing traffic delays on Thursday morning.

Two lanes on the northbound side of the highway have been closed.

Aerial footage showed the trash truck in the far left lane resting against a vehicle that was spun around against the concrete divider.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Car vs. garbage truck on 495 N in Chelmsford. Two lanes blocked but not major delays…for now. @7News pic.twitter.com/p2aeveimS3 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 26, 2021

