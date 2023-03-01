BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Nubian Square Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving an MBTA bus.

SKY7 cameras over the scene captured video of at least one person being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher.

EMS personnel could be seen in the area alongside at least one MBTA transit police cruiser.

