BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Nubian Square Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving an MBTA bus. 

SKY7 cameras over the scene captured video of at least one person being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher. 

EMS personnel could be seen in the area alongside at least one MBTA transit police cruiser.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

