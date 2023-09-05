DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Eversource crews worked through the night to repair a utility pole in Dedham after it was snapped in half in a crash involving an MBTA bus.

Video from the scene showed the bus with a damaged windshield and wires draped across the roadway. The bus was later towed away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

