RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving multiple vehicles prompted lane closures on Route 24 northbound in Raynham on Tuesday morning.

Two lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Crash cleared but those residual delays are over an hour. @7News https://t.co/VxnztGaUwp — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)