Crash involving pedestrian shuts down part of I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Interstate 93 Tuesday night.
The accident occurred on Melnea Cass Boulevard around 9 p.m., according to a post on a Department of Transportation spokesperson’s Twitter page.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Drivers traveling in both directions cannot use the connector road from Exit 18 to Massachusetts Avenue while crews work to investigate the incident.
No additional information has been released.
