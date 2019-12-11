Crash involving plow truck under investigation in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a pickup truck with an attached plow in Stoughton on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Park and Turnpike streets found the plow operator suffering from serious injuries, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The driver was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed the older model Ford roped off with yellow tape.

State police detectives are assisting with the investigation, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

