Crash involving school bus sends SUV into Hyde Park home, downs power lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus sent an SUV into the front of a home in Hyde Park and left power lines dangling over the roadway on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Wood Avenue found an SUV crumpled up against a white home and a toppled utility pole blocking the street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a school bus parked nearby.

The scene has been roped off with yellow police tape. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

There was no word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

