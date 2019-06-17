Crash involving school bus sends SUV into Hyde Park home, snaps utility pole

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus sent an SUV into the front of a home in Hyde Park and left power lines dangling over the roadway on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Wood Avenue found an SUV crumpled up against a white home and a snapped utility pole blocking the street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a school bus parked nearby. Neighborhood residents told 7NEWS that no students were onboard.

The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man, told 7’s Alex Diprato that he was following the slow-moving bus, accidentally hit the wrong pedal, clipped it, veered off the road, and crashed into the home.

The scene has been roped off with yellow police tape. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A utility crew is working to restore power to the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: 23 year old driver says he was traveling behind this bus, hit the back of it, pressed wrong pedal and slammed partially into this home. No children on bus; no injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/TKcGhKjB86 — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) June 17, 2019

