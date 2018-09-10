Crash involving sedan, motorcyclist slowing rush-hour traffic on I-495

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on Route 138 in Ranyham Monday that left two people hospitalized.

Raynham police and fire crews responding to a reported motorcycle crash on Blue Star Memorial Highway about 6:15 a.m. found a male motorcyclist off the road near a wooded area with a serious leg injury, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Hames Januse said in a joint statement.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman in the sedan struck the motorcyclist while trying to turn from Route 138 onto the Interstate-495 south on-ramp, according to the statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Route 138 at the scene of the crash and the on-ramp to I-495 south are currently partially closed with limited access.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Raynham Police at 508-824-2716.

