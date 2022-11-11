SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 1 northbound in Saugus after an early morning tractor trailer crash led to a fuel spill near the Walnut Street overpass.

In a social media post at 6:06 a.m., MassDOT said the crash caused a shutdown close by the Continental Restaurant, where a cleanup effort is underway and likely to take some time.

There also appeared to be another crash involving a police cruiser within the backup around 6 a.m., though details on that incident have not yet been released.

By 6:50 a.m., the crash involving the cruiser was cleared.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries in either crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox