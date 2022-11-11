SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 1 northbound in Saugus after an early morning tractor trailer crash led to a fuel spill near the Walnut Street overpass.

In a social media post at 6:06 a.m., MassDOT said the crash caused a shutdown close by the Continental Restaurant, where a cleanup effort is underway and likely to take some time.

Tractor trailer crash in #Saugus on US-1-NB near the Continental Restaurant. US-1 NB is currently closed. Seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 11, 2022

There also appeared to be another crash involving a police cruiser within the backup around 6 a.m., though details on that incident have not yet been released.

By 6:50 a.m., the crash involving the cruiser was cleared.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries in either crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)