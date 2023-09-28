WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles on I-495 in Westboro injured two people and prompted traffic delays in the area Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened on the southbound side of I-495 prior to the I-495/Mass Turnpike interchange around 2:15 p.m..

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson James DeAngelis said the tractor trailer rolled over, “causing significant injuries to the operator.”

DeAngelis said a Dodge van and a Nissan Titan were also involved in the crash, with the Dodge driver suffering minor injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said two lanes were closed in the area around the crash site as of around 2:50 p.m. Lanes had reopened by 4 p.m., according to MassDOT.

MassDOT warned drivers to expect delays. In its own post, the Westboro Fire Department said traffic was backed up to Route 20 shortly after 3 p.m.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene spotted the tractor trailer stuck in the median of I-495 after this crash.

DeAngelis said crews opted to leave the tractor trailer in the median until later in the way before planning to tow it from the scene after traffic subsided. DeAngelis said the cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Thursday night.

