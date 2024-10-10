WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on a Westford highway Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-495, at Boston Road.

The incident caused major delays in the area. Cars are moving through the breakdown lane.

No additional information was immediately available.

